‘Banking is all about trust, integrity’ 

The executive director of Housing Finance Bank, Ms Peace K. Ayebazibwe said public trust and professionalism by employers are a cornerstone for lasting financial institutions and it is important for the general public, private sector for financial needs and the economy at large in the form of tax.

Speaking during the Housing Finance Bank meeting between its banking agents and URA at Golf Course Hotel on Friday, Ms Peace K. Ayebazibwe said Housing Finance Bank is a fully Ugandan local financial institution led by Ugandans with about 56 years of existence, and is purely a local Ugandan bank owned by NSSF, which has 50 percent, government of Uganda 49.2 percent and the National Housing and Construction which has 0.2 percent shares.

“Housing Finance Bank is a purpose driven bank. Banking is about trust and banking is about integrity and this bank has continued to grow,” she said.

URA’s supervisor finance, Mr Ainamaani Tearemwe said the bank remits about Shs8.8 billion in form of tax and non-tax revenue to the tax body.

This being the money paid through the bank from an average of about 3,500 transactions that is made every month.