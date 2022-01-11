260,000 businesses to benefit from World Bank project

The World Bank approved financial aid to help government mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and support new economic opportunities. PHOTO | FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The World Bank approved financial aid to help government mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on private sector investment and employment and support new economic opportunities.

About 260,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Uganda will benefit directly from the Investment for Industrial Transformation and Employment project. Of these, 40,000 should be women-led micro enterprises, following the the World Bank Group’s approval of $200 million to Uganda. 

