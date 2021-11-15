Army, science council in bid to lift participation of Ugandans in large projects  

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • Under the memorandum, the two entities will, among others, develop skills of enterprises in a Shs365b five-year undertaking that seeks to develop and strengthen capacity of local enterprises.  

Uganda National Council for Science and Technology and National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding in which they seek to enhance the capacity and competitiveness of locally based enterprises to participate in infrastructure projects. 

