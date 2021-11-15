Army, science council in bid to lift participation of Ugandans in large projects  

Uganda National Council for Science and Technology and National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) have signed a memorandum of understanding in which they seek to enhance the capacity and competitiveness of locally based enterprises to participate in infrastructure projects.

Under the memorandum, the two entities will, among others, develop skills of enterprises in a Shs365b five-year undertaking that seeks to develop and strengthen capacity of local enterprises. NEC is a business arm of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces with a mandate to support and regulate scientific research, technological innovations and product commercialisation for socio-economic transformation.



The two agencies will seek to enhance technological and skills transfer with the view of enabling Ugandans to participate in national infrastructure projects, manufacturing as well as promoting the share of local content.

They will also seek to enhance Uganda’s global competitiveness to promote the country’s import substitution agenda. Speaking at the signing of the memorandum of understanding, Lt General James Mugira, the NEC managing director, said there was need to promote the capacity of Uganda’s businesses as envisaged under the National Development Plan (NDP) III, focusing on sustainable industrialisation for inclusive growth, employment and sustainable wealth creation.

“We would like to see Ugandans having the necessary skills to prosper in a sustainable manner,” he said.

Dr Martin Patrick Ongole, the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology acting executive secretary, said they had come up with a number of projects including at National Institute of Technopreneurship in Rwebitete, Kiruhura District to enhance technological transfer and innovation among Ugandans.