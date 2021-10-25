Bank of Uganda assets increase to Shs23.5 trillion

Bank of Uganda assets grew by 17 per cent to Shs23.5 trillion for the year ended June 2021 up from Shs20.17 trillion as of June 2020.

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The Central Bank indicated that during the period ended June 2021, foreign assets accounted for 75 per cent of total assets while domestic assets accounted for 25 per cent

In details contained in the Bank of Uganda 2021 annual report, the Central Bank indicated that during the period ended June 2021, foreign assets accounted for 75 per cent of total assets while domestic assets accounted for 25 per cent. 

