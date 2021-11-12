Banks want deposit on disputed loan cases raised to 50 percent 

Financial institutions  want the Central Bank to increase deposits on disputed loans, arguing that too much money, which could be used for onward lending, is tied up in lengthy court cases. PHOTO | FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Therefore, banks have proposed that Bank of Uganda and Ministry of Finance review the Mortgage Regulations with the view of amending the law to increase the deposit to 50 percent.

Commercial banks have said the 30 percent deposited in disputed loan cases is too low compared to the principle.  

