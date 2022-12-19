Construction companies discussing with UDB for cheaper loans 

Uganda National Association of Building, Construction and Engineering Companies (UNABCEC), has said it is discussing with Uganda Development Bank (UDB) for its members to access cheaper financing.

Speaking during the association’s annual general meeting in Kampala last week, Mr Jamesone Olonya, the UNABCEC president, said their members should be considered for cheaper financing.

“We are discussing with UDB so that they can give us single digit loans,” he said without providing details.

Construction companies, he said, by nature need patient capital because they take long to have gainful return on investment.

This, he added, is worsened by delayed payments, especially for companies working on government projects, noting that at least 90 percent of members have experienced payment delays due to government.

Mr Olonya also indicated that as UNABCEC they supported government’s move to save Roko Construction Company, which in June had indicated that its operations had been weighed down by the effect of Covid-19.

“We stand with Roko. Their projects have been fit for purpose and they have been around for some time,” he said.