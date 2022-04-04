Create effective land systems to enhance growth - World Bank tells govt

The World Bank has asked government to ensure that it creates an effective land system to foster green economic growth and sustainable development.

Land, the World Bank says, should be a resource that works for all given that it is used by majority of Ugandans to earn an income through farming, industrial and infrastructure development.

Speaking during the signing of a partnership to strengthen land administration in northern and eastern Uganda, Ms Mukami Kariuki, the World Bank country manager, said enhancement of the land administration systems based on reliable, up-to–date accurate information, contributes to land tenure security and is a source of information for policy making.

Land, she added, is key in mobilization of private investment and strategic asset, which, as Uganda recover from the economic impact of Covid-19, should be used to unlock its productivity capacity as well as support private sector growth.

“Looking ahead, sustainable land use for greener economic growth and mitigation of climate change will be key to Uganda’s growth journey. We therefore remain a key partner of Uganda in its efforts to modernise and scale upland administration in the country,” Ms Kariuki said.

The partnership will be implemented under a €8m (Shs31.8b) grant provided by the World Bank and European Union.

The grant will seek to train 500 Ministry of Lands staff, deliver ownership rights to at least a million people and formalise at least 200 community land associations.

It will also focus on implementing the Systematic Land Adjudication and Certificate process for customary lands and selected peri-urban areas in northern and eastern Uganda, where most of the unregistered land is located.

Mr Attilio Pacifici, the EU head of delegation in Uganda, said the support will enhance security of land rights by consolidating the demarcation and documentation of individually and communally owned customary lands while ensuring inclusion of vulnerable people of both genders.

However, he expressed concern, saying Uganda’s population growth rate of 3.3 percent was too high for an asset that does not expand.

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, said the grant will be deployed in 35 districts in northern and eastern Uganda to strengthen land tenure administration and management systems.

“Your efforts will complement implementation of government initiatives [that seek] to move peasants from the informal economy to a market economy using land [as a] support [structure],” she said.