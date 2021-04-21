DPP drops charges of connivance against Bank of Africa officials 

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has dropped charges in which officials from Bank of Africa Oasis Mall branch had been accused of connivance to steal more than Shs200m from a customer’s account.

The accusations had been a subject of a fake land dealing that a customer says was assisted by the accused.

The charges that have now been dropped had implicated Jacqueline Atim, 41, who was then the branch manager and Jessica Alunganti, 31, the then senior relationship officer.

During a session presided over by the Buganda Road Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu, prosecutor Jacqueline Akao, presented a withdrawal form, notifying court that the State was withdrawing charges against the duo.

“Your worship, I have a withdrawal form from the DPP dated March 17, 2021. I pray that proceeding against the afore mentioned persons are dropped,” she said.

Other freed persons include Nasir Doka, 31 and Diana Musisi Namubiru, both former employees of Centenary Bank. “You may go free and you are free to process your bail refund,” Ms Kamasanyu, told the accused after perusing through the withdrawal form.



The freed official had been charged alongside other Centenary Bank official including Mr Steven Zziwa, 35, Mr Oscar Mukombozi, Ms Annet Nalumansi, 27 and Hassan Kintu Musoke, who are still battling the charges of forgery, uttering false documents, theft, attempted theft, conspiracy to defraud, and unauthorised disclosure of data.

Others on the charge sheet include two businessmen Moses Mutungi Kashari, 44 and Abdul Aziz Kiwalo, 33.

Prosecution contends that Mr Kashara and others still at large, on June 9, 2020 in Kampala forged an agreement of sale of private Mailo land between him and a one Mr Ignatius Begumisa Katetegirwe with the intention to defraud more than Shs200m from Katetegirwe’s Centenary Bank account in the Isingiro branch.

Mr Kashara is also accused of issuing a forged agreement of sale of the said land on June 20, while at NSB Advocate and Legal Consultant offices on Kampala Road Station House and stealing Shs112m from Katetegirwe’s Centenary Bank account in Bwaise branch.

