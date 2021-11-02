Sweet bananas and other fruits were also exhibited at the Ugandan stall at the Dubai Expo 2020. PHOTOS/ ISMAIL MUSA LADU

|

Finance

Prime

Dubai 2020 Expo: Where are the dividends?

ladu

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • After six months, UEPB as the lead agency and UIA and UTB as the key agencies of government at the heart of negotiations and inking deals at the Dubai Expo 2020 are looking at garnering between $4 billion (Shs14.3 trillion) to $5 billion (about Shs17.9 trillion) of combined investment secured for the country.

The stakes for an exposition happening far beyond Uganda’s borders has never been this high.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.