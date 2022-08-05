Entrepreneur tips Bushenyi youth on business success

The youth in the Greater Bushenyi sub-region have been asked to embrace community service as a humble beginning to attaining success in business.

"When you are starting your business, make sure your attention is on community service, do expect profits as soon as you start the business," Mr Timothy Musasizi Kalubanga, an entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Tim Tech Consults, said.

The advice was given during the annual Bushenyi Business Forum this week.

The forum brings together successful entrepreneurs to mentor and guide aspiring businessmen and women.

“Learn to provide services to the community. Free services are what makes the people around you proud and appreciate you,” he said.

Mr Musasizi said communities would appreciate them more and in so doing help them build stronger brands.

He said that the youth should accept to be buried in work in their lifetime to realise successful lives.

“Why do you have to waste your time resting when you haven’t reached your destination? I do not believe in resting mid-way the journey,” he noted.