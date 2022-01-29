EU offers Shs11.9 billion to boost SMEs

Small and medium enterprises have had challenges resulting from Covid-19 disruptions.  PHOTO/FILE

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

About 200 companies are expected to benefit from the project

To help 200 Small and Medium Enterprises expand their enterprises, the European Union has provided €3 million (Shs11.9 billion) through a four-year project in Uganda. This is aimed at providing technical assistance and connecting them to already established enterprises.  

