Govt flags off Kingfisher project works

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa has flagged off construction of the Kingfisher oil project operated by Chinese oil company, CNOOC.

The project, worth Shs83.5b ($23.2m) in Kikuube District, will be executed by Excel Construction, a local company that will build well pads, access roads and water intake points.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kingfisher pre-drilling civil works in Buhuka parish, Kikuube District at the weekend, Ms Nankabirwa said the project kick-starts the journey to commercial oil production.

“This is another success in our journey to achieve oil production” Ms Nankabirwa said, noting that commercial oil production will address Uganda’s reliance on oil imports.

Kingfisher is among the projects that will lead to commercial oil production. It comes weeks after government and joint venture partners announced the Final Investment Decision.

Mr Jim Mwine Kabeho, the Excel Construction director, said the scope of works will include demolition of existing well pads, earthworks, installation of conductor pipes, construction of new well pads and reinforcement of concrete works, drainage and road works and construction of a 2.5 vermin proof fencing.

“While the contract was signed on December 29, 2021, by January 7, 2022, we were already on the site” Mr Kabeho said, noting that they are currently constructing a camp with most of the required equipment mobilised on the site.

The construction is expected to be complete in 20 months. Uganda’s oil sector is currently transitioning into the development phase in preparation for sustainable production by 2025.