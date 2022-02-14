Govt flags off Kingfisher project works

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa has flagged off construction of the Kingfisher oil project operated by Chinese oil company, CNOOC. 

By  Yasiin Mugerwa

What you need to know:

  • The project, worth Shs83.5b ($23.2m) will include construction of well pads, access roads and water intake points.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa has flagged off construction of the Kingfisher oil project operated by Chinese oil company, CNOOC. 
The project, worth Shs83.5b ($23.2m) in Kikuube District, will be executed by Excel Construction, a local company that will build well pads, access roads and water intake points.  
Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kingfisher pre-drilling civil works in Buhuka parish, Kikuube District at the weekend, Ms Nankabirwa said the project kick-starts the journey to commercial oil production.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.