Govt shortfall in revenue may require tax hikes, more borrowing - BoU

Bank of Uganda (BoU) has warned that the private sector could be crowded out from the domestic credit market as government continues to register lower than planned tax revenues.

The shortfall in tax revenues, the Central Bank says is also likely to push government into more domestic borrowing, which will result into tax hikes as government attempts to mobilise resources to finance budget deficits.

Government largely borrows from the domestic market through treasury bills and bonds, but has recently borrowed directly from commercial banks, which creates competition for credit with the private sector.

In details contained in the April Monetary Policy Statement, Bank of Uganda noted that a further increase in inflation may dampen household incomes, thus leading to reduced consumer spending, which has a negative return on tax revenues.

“Shortfalls in tax revenue relative to targets may necessitate tax hikes or increased domestic financing, which could potentially crowd out private sector credit growth,” Bank of Uganda indicated.

Government has been registering tax shortfalls due to a slowdown in economic growth resulting from the impact of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

For instance, during the period ended January, domestic revenues amounted to Shs2.2 trillion, which was lower than the Shs2.3 trillion target.

The collections further declined in February to Shs2.1 trillion, returning a shortfall of Shs148.1b against a Shs2.2 trillion target.

The shortfall had come amid muted activity on new taxes, which government had said was intended to support recovery of the economy. Government had, until last month, not introduced new taxes since June 2021. However, it has proposed a raft of new taxes and increased some existing ones, which analysts say will negatively impact prices of goods and services.

Last week, government tabled before Parliament a raft of new tax proposals and increments on fuel, building materials, bottled mineral water, opaque beer and withholding tax on gains earned from the sale of land in cities and municipalities, sale of rental property and sale of shares of a private company.