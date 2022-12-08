Govt used Shs1.4 trillion to pay interest on external debt in 2021 - World Bank

Uganda spent $380m (Shs1.4 trillion) on interest payment for its external debt during 2021, according to World Bank.

The Shs1.4 trillion, World Bank noted, was an increase of $114m (Shs420.8b) from the $266m Shs981.8b) spent in 2020.

The expenditure, according to the World Bank, is part of the debt-service payments that continues to put the biggest squeeze on a number of African countries.

Uganda spends the largest chunk of locally mobilised revenues on debt repayment, leaving so little for the country to pursue development expenditure.

This has as a result created a cycle of borrowing extending into expensive loans.

Therefore, the World Bank noted, poor countries such as Uganda spend more than a tenth of their export revenues to service interest payments, the highest since 2000.

In its International Debt Report released on Tuesday, the World Bank highlights rising debt-related risks, presented through interest rates and a slowdown in global growth.

In Uganda, the World Bank noted, the country used $380m (Shs1.4 trillion) in 2021 to pay interest on its stock of external debt, which increased from $17.2b Shs63.5 trillion in 2020 to $19.21b (70.9 trillion) in 2021

The report further indicates that Uganda’s usage of the IMF credit and special drawing rights increased from $769m (Shs2.8 trillion) to $1.48b Shs5.4 trillion) in 2021 while long-term external debt increased from $15.24b (Shs56.2 trillion) to $15.9b (Shs58.9 trillion). Short term debts increased from $1.191b (Shs4.3 trillion) to $1.77b (Shs6.5 trillion)

The report states that at the end of 2021, low- and middle-income economies owed 61 percent of their public to private creditors - an increase of 15 percent from 2010.