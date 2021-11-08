MTN gets ‘no objection’ to market its IPO in Kenya

MTN+
MTN+

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

The marketing in Kenya will be spearheaded by SBG Securities and Dyer and Blair, both of which are licensed market intermediaries in Kenya

The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya has given MTN a ‘no objection’ to market its initial public offering (IPO) in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.