MTN Uganda gets nod to market stake sale in Kenya

An MTN Uganda internet facility exhibitor attends to a client at an exhibition. Photo | File | NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • The ‘no objection’ from the regulator gives both retail and professional Kenyan investors a chance to buy the company’s stock that is being offered at Sh6.3 apiece (Ush200) with a minimum buy offer of 500 shares.  

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has given MTN Uganda the nod to market its shares in Kenya after the company opened its Sh28 billion Initial Public Offer (IPO) in Uganda last month.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.