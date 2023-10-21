MUBS, Stanford University partner to support refugee entrepreneurs

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) through the Entrepreneurship Incubation and Innovation Centre (EIIC) in partnership with the prestigious Stanford University launched the ground breaking Empowerment through Pitch Training program.

This initiative is designed to empower refugee entrepreneurs with the vital skills necessary to effectively articulate their business ideas and, unlock critical funding opportunities.

On Friday, several refugees were trained in business management to help them polish their business ideas in a business clinic held at MUBS.

The initiative happening for the second time is aimed at equipping refugees with the necessary skills to pitch their ideas effectively and access funding opportunities. The program aimed at empowering refugees with entrepreneurial aspirations to articulate their innovative ideas and foster self-reliance and economic independence.

Dr Medhaine Gaim, an associate professor from Stanford University said that the inspiration to organize the business clinic was to facilitate the program’s physical process and help entrepreneurs connect with the local ecosystem. He further noted that the refugees have the ideas and the visions to be self-sufficient so we are using this program to facilitate that.

The hands-on education approach on campuses has seen a range of skills including idea generation, team formation market research, and development of minimum viable products climaxed on October 20, 2023. It was created to support refugees that have ventured into entrepreneurship and secure capital for outstanding business ideas.

About 14 businesses registered to take up in the program and three of these that emerged as the best received a cash reward of USD 500 which is approximately one million and eighty thousands.

The proprietors pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges who selected the top three. The reward was given to the proprietors of Voice of Refugees, Mat Habestan Daycare, and Black Girl Magic.

Other business projects pitched included Heritage Bites, Shelter Connect, Elleni Medical Care, Tad’s Designers, Solar System Solutions, Avala Pharmaceuticals Limited, Black Member’s Empire, and African Marketing.