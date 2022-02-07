Prime

Only 13 govt enterprises are profitable - Auditor General 

Auditor General John Muwanga. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • According to the Auditor General, whereas there are 46 state enterprises, only 26 were audited for the period ended June 2021. Other entities did not provide audit reports.  
  • The three, which include Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) and National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), according to the report, returned a combined profit of Shs251.7b. 

At least 13 out of 46 corporations and state enterprises returned a profit during the period ended June 2021, according the Auditor General.  
The report, which covers the period between June 2020 and June 2021, however, noted that only three corporations and state enterprises had during the period managed to overcome Covid-19 restrictions to double their profits. 

