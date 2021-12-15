Post Bank becomes Uganda’s 27th commercial bank

The new licence gives Post Bank an opportunity to boost its loan portfolio, one of the highest profit driven products in the banking industry. PHOTO | FILE

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • As a tier one financial institution, Post Bank, will accept and call savings, and time deposits withdrawable through cheque or otherwise.

Bank of Uganda has granted Post Bank a tier one licence, which effectively completes its transformation into a commercial bank. 

