Staffing levels dip, push down Uganda’s PMI to 51.5 - Survey

Business resumes in city arcades after President Museveni lifted the 42-days of lockdown. significant  uncertainties continue surrounding the economic outlook of Uganda as the economy emerges from the second lockdown. PHOTO/MICHEAL KAKUMIRIZI

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • Purchase prices were higher for a range of materials including cement, food products, fuel and stationery which reportedly drove ongoing purchase cost inflation at the end of 2021, according to the survey. 

Although Stanbic’s Purchasing Managers’ Index reveals that December 2021 registered further increase in output and new orders in the Uganda private sector products as demand improves, the headline Purchasing Managers’ Index declined to 51.5 in December down from 54.1 in November due fall in employment rate.

