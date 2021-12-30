Top bidders protest Mumias leasing to Ugandan company

Entrance gate at Mumias sugar company. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NMG

By  Gerald Andae

What you need to know:

  • Kruman-Finances and Tumaz & Tumaz now argue that Sarrai Group was least qualified to be awarded the deal on grounds that it was not the highest bidder in the process.
  • Kruman-Finances which was second highest wanted a 25 year-lease with Sh19.7 billion offer.

Two firms that placed the highest financial bids for leasing troubled Mumias Sugar have protested the move by KCB receiver manager to award the tender to a Ugandan company, arguing evaluations on technical capacity should have been done by a third party.

