Treasury releases Shs5.3 trillion 

The Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • The third quarter release of the financial year 2021/2022, will cater for both recurrent and development expenditures.
  • To date, Shs17.7 trillion of the Budget has been released cumulatively and it translates to 77.7 percent of the approved budget of the financial year 2021/2022. The cash releases come at a time when the country is facing revenue shortfalls due to the Covid-19 pandemic impact on economic activities.  

Government on Tuesday released a total of Shs5.3 trillion (about 23.4 percent) of the approved budget to finance planned activities in the ministries, departments and agencies. The third quarter release of the Financial Year 2021/2022, will cater for both recurrent and development expenditures.

