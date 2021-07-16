PS Ggoobi pledges ‘accountability with results’ 

By Ritah Kemigisa More by this Author

The newly appointed Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi has pledged to prioritize ensuring proper accountability of all public funds.

Mr Ggoobi who lauded the president for appointing him to what he described as a noble office told this publication that he believes in economics that works and abhors accountability without results.

“Many people are just accounting on paper and those that have smarter papers pass the auditor general without any results on the ground. To me, that's fundamental before you think of anything else,” he said in a Friday interview with this reporter.

According to Ggoobi, it is possible for Uganda to transform into a middle income country if things are done right.

“I think this country has all it needs to get to another level and transform. The challenge has been in the way we deploy our resources and in the way we execute the projects we choose to execute,” he added.

The Makerere University Business School (MUBs) don replaces Keith Muhakanizi who has been posted to the Office of the Prime Minister in major changes announced by President Museveni in the permanent secretaries last evening.

Advertisement

The president promoted key names, sacked or retained others and retired seven government officials in public interest.

Mr Museveni also appointed former Lands minister Beti Olive Namisango Kamya, as the new Inspector General of Government.

Ms Kamya replaces Justice Irene Mulyagonja who quit the ombudsman job in 2019 and returned to Judiciary.

Ms Kamya will be deputised by Ms Anne Muhairwe, the president of Christian lawyers’ group who has now replaced Ms Mariam Wangadya.

The President has named Ms Wangadya the new chairperson of Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

Ms Wangadya will replace the late Med Kaggwa who suddenly died in 2019 on his way to work.

The former Defence minister, Mr Adolf Mwesige, who had applied for UHRC job, has been appointed Clerk to Parliament, replacing Ms Jane Kibirige. The President has sacked Ms Kibirige and retired her in public interest.

Other Permanent Secretaries the President retired in public interest include Ms Kintu Guwatudde (OPM), who was linked to Covid food relief scandals; Mr Kivumbi Lutaaya, an HR Management Practitioner, who was assigned duties of Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President in September, 2010; Mr Benon Mutambi (Internal Affairs); Mr David Ebong (Science and Technology) and Ambassador Patrick Mugoya (Foreign Affairs).

Most of the senior government officials the President had lined up for Cabinet slots as Daily Monitor reported in a leaked Cabinet draft are now in influential positions of government, charged with running ministries on a day-to-day basis.

For instance, State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe is now the new head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet. She has replaced Mr John Mitala, one of the longest-serving technocrats, who is now a senior presidential advisor on Public Service. Ms Nakyobe will be deputised by Ms Deborah Katuramu.

In the draft Cabinet lineup, the President had wanted to replace Finance Minister Matia Kasaija with Dr Ggoobi.

With over a decade’s experience at Uganda’s Ministry of Finance, Mr Muhakanizi who rose through the ranks to the prestigious role of PSST, has been responsible for helping keep the country’s economy on a steady upward path. In the hierarchy, the PSST is the boss of all accounting officers.

Ambassador Adonia Ayebare who had been tipped to takeover foreign affairs docket in a Cabinet reshuffle has now been named a special envoy in addition to his job as the Uganda’s Permanent Representative to United Nations.

The additional responsibility places Ambassador Adonia at the helm of diplomacy, filling the gap left by Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa who was dropped in last month’s Cabinet reshuffle.

The former deputy Managing Director National Social Security Fund Geraldine Ssali has been named PS Trade.

Retained

The President has retained Dr Diana Atwine (Health), Pius Bigirimana (Judiciary), Rosette Byengoma (Defence and Veteran Affairs) Hajj Yunus Kakande (Office of the President), Bageya Waiswa (Works and Transport), Dr Asuman Lukwago (Education Service Commission), Dr Nassali Lukwago (Judicial Service Commission) among others.

The President has also retained his Principal Private Secretary, Dr Kenneth Omona, and moved former Education PS Alex Kakooza to Vice President’s Office as the new Principal Private Secretary to VP Jessica Alupo.

Ms Kate Lamaro will replace Kakooza as the new Education PS.

The new State House Comptroller is Ms Jane Barekye.

In the latest changes, the President abolished and retired Ministry of Science, Technology and innovation. He didn’t not explain why he scrapped the ministry.

President Museveni has named his son-in-law, Mr Odrek Rwabwogo, senior presidential advisor Special Duties, Mary Karooro Okurut (Advisor Public Relations) and Ms Nakiwala Kiyingi (Advisor Gender and Youth Affairs).











