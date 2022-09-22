UDB taps into science graduates to build capital

Uganda Development Bank (UDB) is shifting its focus from finance and business graduates to tech and science graduates to build its internal human resource capacity.

Joshua Allan Mwesiga, the director strategy and corporate affairs at UDB, made the revelation while launching the second cohort of the Bank’s Graduate Apprenticeship Programme that will provide hands-on skills and jobs to young professionals below the age of 30.

Mwesiga explained that the shift to training science graduates is a long-term strategy to create a pool for the Bank’s future talent needs.

“Currently, the focus is on engineering, software, electronic engineering which is going global with robotics and Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

Mwesiga said UDB is involved in financing infrastructure and manufacturing projects that require a project manager with a science background to make better assessment of the financed project.