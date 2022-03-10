Uganda’s equity markets ranked best among EAC countries

The Absa Group Africa Financial Markets Index 2021 has ranked Uganda as the best performer in equity markets among EAC member states.

The index, which measures performance of financial markets using six pillars ranks Uganda with a score of 57 compared to Kenya, which scored 47 and Tanzania (45). Rwanda scored 43 while Ethiopia scored 25.

The score, however, ranks Uganda in fifth position among 23 Africa countries, which was an improvement from the tenth positions last year.

However, according to the Index, the average scores declined to 46.4 from 50.8 last year, with only seven countries earning above 50.

Malawi, Egypt and Uganda were among the countries that improved most due to advancements in enforceability of global contractual frameworks.

Ghana and Uganda entered the top five for the first time both earning points for progress in enforceability of standard master agreement.

Out of 23 countries, 19 scored lower than last year, which reflects difficult market conditions, methodological changes and inclusion of environmental, social and governance indicators.

South Africa, Mauritius and Nigeria maintained their lead, though with scores slipping in 2021 for all the three.

Absa uses market depth, access to foreign exchange, market transparency, and capacity of local investor, macroeconomic opportunities and enforceability of standard master agreements to determine scores.

While presenting the Index, Mr Jeff Gable, the Absa head of research, said the Index evaluates financial market development in 23 countries, and highlights economies with the most supportive environment for effective markets.

The scores are reached after conducting extensive research using data from central banks, securities exchanges and international financial institutions.

At least more than 50 policy makers, regulators and executives from financial institutions operating across the 23 countries, such as banks, securities exchanges, central banks audit and accounting firms, and international financial institutions were surveyed.

Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego, said ranking should galvanise Uganda to sustain good policies and interventions as well as undertake strategies that will unleash the power of financial market to drive economic growth and socio-economic transformation.



