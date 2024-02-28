URA increases daily import  tax collections to Shs40b 

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has said recent innovations have helped increase daily revenue collections at the border points from Shs26b to Shs40bn.

In an interview, Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, the assistant commissioner of corporate affairs, said the introduction of non-intrusive inspection scanners, has facilitated faster clearance of goods which has increased the volume of goods cleared.

The measures include the introduction of the authorized economic operator's programme for traders who pay the right declaration of taxes for goods in transit and the introduction of electronic cargo tracking services for goods in transit to DR Congo and South Sudan.

“The non-intrusive inspection means we can now clear more volumes of goods faster. If you have all your documents, we can clear the goods in 30 minutes. We cultivated the authorised economic operator's programme for operators who pay taxes for goods on transit and make the right declarations,” he said.

While closing a two-day capacity-building workshop for officials from South Sudan Revenue Authority, Mr Abel Kagumire, the URA commissioner of domestic taxes, said since 2021 when they started tracking goods in transit to DR Congo and South Sudan, they have registered an increase in daily revenue.

“Without a Tax Identification Number (TIN) in DR Congo, you cannot take cargo to the DRC. Today, what goes to DR Congo is strictly for DR Congo,” he said, noting that previously smugglers would claim to export cargo to either DR Congo or South Sudan, which is shipped back to Uganda in small quantities.