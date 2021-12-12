Prime

URA names top 40 taxpayers during Covid

Some of the award winners with Finance minister Matia Kasaija (circled) and other government officials at the URA headquarters in Kampala on December 10, 2021. PHOTO/ISMAIL MUSA LADU 

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • A source within URA said the shape of this year’s top most compliant taxpayers was based on their conduct and not necessarily the amount of taxes they contribute to the tax body’s revenue kitty.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has named 30 top most compliant taxpayers in the country, and appreciated some 10 others for their strategic role in tax administration, revenue mobilisation and tax advocacy.
The annual tax appreciation award, which also crowned celebrations to mark URA’s 30 years of service, recognised most compliant taxpayers and exemplary institutions and individuals, who have supported the revenue mobilisation over the years.

