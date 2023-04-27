World Bank asks contractors to complete works within set timelines

The World Bank has asked contractors in western Uganda to complete construction works within set timelines.

Speaking at the start a two-week inspection of the progress of road construction works in key municipalities including Mbarara City in western Uganda, Mr Stephen John Ajalu, the World Bank senior urban development specialist and the leader of the review exercise, said in a statement that contractors, especially in Kabale Municipality must “ensure that ongoing works are kept within agreed project timelines”.

This, he said, will ensure that more money is released to avoid situations where money is returned to the consolidated fund due to low absorption.

"We are asking the contractor here in Kabale Municipality [Multiplex Construction] to ensure that they complete ongoing works on time in order to keep within the agreed timelines of the project," Mr Ajalu said.

Currently, the World Bank Mission is in western Uganda to review progress of part of the $360m projects in western Uganda under he Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) Additional Financing project. .

The project implements different projects in cities, municipalities and districts that host refugees with the view of improving the road infrastructure and other amenities in such areas.

The overall objective of the review is to assess progress of various activities, among them infrastructure, impact of swept resources on implementation of activities, identify what activities have stalled and what actions are planned to get implementation moving as well as assess fiduciary issues, including the financial status, outstanding procurements, and contract management.

Other considerations include review safeguards management in all on-going infrastructure works, implementation progress of other sub activities implemented under the Refugee Window and assessment of the performance of the institutional support to Ministry of Lands as well as discuss plans and activities required for programme closure on December 31.

During the review exercise, which started in Kabale, the Kabale Municipality Mayor, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha, in the same spirit asked the World Bank to push for timely completion of projects it funds, noting that delays in road infrastructure have a multiplier effect on businesses.

Delays on road works, which create open drainage channels and dust, , he said, must not be entertained because they not only endanger business but are also a health hazard.

Therefore, he said contractors “need to take work seriously, urging for timely completion of all ongoing civil works under USMID-AF.

In Kabale Municipality, Multiplex Construction is implementing the project that will tarmac 0.76 kilometres of Bwankosya road, 0.34 kilometres of Bushwekire and 2.49 kilometres of Rushoroza, among others, at a cost of Shs21b.

The World Bank will also review and identify projects that have stalled with the view of finding a way of how to implement them.

Motivating partners