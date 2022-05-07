How sanitary pads turned around Atuhurra’s life

Talking to Marjorie Atuhurra, I wish I had met her in person because the stern face in the photo does not carry the intensity of the passion I hear in her voice.

At 19 years, while pregnant, she ran away from home because she did not want to become an example of one that had wasted resources.

“I ran away from home (Matugga) and found refuge in the rural women of Mpigi District because I had seen the disappointment in my father’s eyes my mum said she did not have anything to do for me after telling them about the pregnancy. Reaching out to an uncle friend, he told me of a new college; Social Innovation Academy that was starting and advised me to apply for a trainer position where thankfully, I was accepted. Without a mother to advise me on how to look after myself during pregnancy, these women taught me all I needed to know,” she shares about her past.

However, with time, she started falling sick regularly and consequently lost the trainer position and thankfully, these women took care of her the best way they could. Alone in her one roomed house, Atuhurra was privileged to have caring siblings who visited her behind their parents’ back. It was these that told her parents that they might just totally lose her, prompting them to come for her.

How she started

However, even after giving birth, the bond that Atuhurra had made with this community saw her return, if not to find her purpose among them, at least to start a life of her own.

It was here (2015), in yet another one roomed house that she was approached by a young girl whose parents wanted to marry her off after Primary Seven. “Prossy desired to return to school which was against her parents’ wishes. I counted my chances of lending a helping hand in my state and vowed to try,” says Atuhurra.

Facing the elders in Prossy’s home, Atuhurra assured them that she was taking her under her wing. Met with opposition, she soldiered on promising the young girl to return her to school in 2016 if she helped her take care of her child. However, one day she saw Prossy fidget in one corner with a burnt banana leaf and on inquiring what was going on, Atuhurra learned that it is what her mother had taught her about dealing with periods.

“To say that I was shocked is an understatement because I could not imagine how a banana leaf would help. That night, I went to a friend from whom I borrowed Shs60,000 to make for Prossy pads,” she shares. Very early the next day, Atuhurra was in Owino market buying material to help the young girl.

Blessing in disguise

Putting her pain aside was a virtue that would help her through her business journey because on that day, Gejja Women Foundation, an NGO was birthed in her mind.

In the beginning, aware that Prossy was a representation of what the girls in the community were going through, Atuhurra and the team started making pads and giving them to the girls.

“The beautiful thing is that I had learnt tailoring so I could now put it to use. Moreover, well-wishers and friends made the journey possible through donations. We also engaged in educating girls about the pads and how to maintain menstrual hygiene,” she shares about the beginning.

Breakthrough

It was through this that their first customer heard about them, ordered for 1,000 Safe Girl pads and needed them within 24 hours. Atuhurra and her team were excited and embarked on producing the pads all night.

“Unfortunately, we suffered a blackout during the night thus the need to move the machines to another location to continue production. By 6am, we had 100 pads to hit the target and out of courtesy, I called the woman to inform her about our progress,” she narrates.

However, Atuhurra was so heartbroken when the client got very bitter, saying they were a disappointment and incompetent thus lost morale to work further. “I just cried through the phone call looking at what a mountain two people had scaled yet the client had just pulled out dashing our hopes of earning approximately Shs750,000,” she recounts the bitter moment.

Nonetheless, Atuhurra learned that in business there is a loss and profit time, as well as the need to always ask for a down payment from a client before entering into an agreement.

After the initial disappointment, they got another client who was Uganda 4 Her who paid Shs2.5m for 2,000 pads. They also got in partnership with Stanbic Bank Uganda who buy at wholesale price (Shs6,000) and distribute the pads among the communities they work with. A pack contains two pads, a cotton knicker, a piece of soap a storage bag and user booklet.

Training

The journey necessitated that Atuhurra and her team learn a couple of skills to run the business such as costing and pricing where courses and business incubation programmes such as from Social Innovation Academy, Start-up Uganda, and Sinapis came in handy. “From here, we learnt how to budget and plan accordingly, and the rise and fall of prices too in the global market,” she says.

Other trainings have been the social entrepreneurship training with Acumen and Vital Voices Grow which was very helpful in growing the organisation and learning how best to improve the product. The other was at Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) to learn how market trends run.

Capital

Atuhurra shares that under the foundation are various programmes and projects run and managed by the Gejja Women. “Besides the Shs60,000, these women and girls were my capital because their challenges propelled me to see how best we could empower them,” she says.

The products of the organisation save the pads are Gejja Wine and crops from the Gejja model farm. They sell the safe girl reusable pads to females under the menstrual bracket. “We also supply them to supermarkets, pharmacies and retail shops. We have also partnered with wholesalers in Kikuubo and some supermarkets to sell our wine while agricultural produce is for families, markets and lovers of organic produce,” Atuhurra shares.

Located in Mpigi District, Bulyasi Village, two kilometres off Masaka Road, Gejja Women Foundation markets their products through social media platforms, their website and the women centre where they host various visitors save for current pandemic. “The land housing the centre was bought from a donation received in 2018 which also catered for construction. We are glad that there is a place for the women and girls to call home,” she shares.

Challenges

The organisation has challenges in marketing their products, say the Safe Girl Reusable pads, as there are price falls and lack of raw materials in the country yet importation is also costly.

Lack of funding also limits the impact reach of the organisation.

That said, Atuhurra is glad that they have empowered more than 350 women through their business programmes, reached more than 100,000 girls in their menstrual hygiene outreaches, produced 50,000 Safe Girl Sanitary pads, and currently have 45 women under the seed-loan programme.

Her monthly expenses are approximately Shs4m and these cover operational and administrative costs. On the other hand their biggest weekly sale was Shs1.2 m collectively from the various products manufactured and sold.

A worker displays some bottles of wine made by Atuhurra. She has diversified into value addition to make wines and hot pepper. JOAN SALMON

While she wishes she had started out earlier when in high school, Atuhurra is encouraged that it is never too late and everything has its own timing.

Future

The future holds so much for Gejja Women Foundation and she says they are building a women center in Mpigi, a place that will house female innovations, modern farming techniques and a variety of stories to colour the world of entrepreneurship.

