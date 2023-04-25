Insurance industry investing in motivation to shore up uptake

Insurance industry players are looking to anchor on motivation as way to deepen penetration as well as contribute towards economic growth.

Industry players are already experimenting different ways to increase uptake, currently hovering at about 1 per cent, despite its noticeable contribution in terms of claims payout, revenue to government and employment opportunities it provides to the economy.

The Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) is encouraging its members to aggressively adopt digitalization coupled with innovative solutions to address the gaps between the insurance sector and the end client.

Importantly, according to the UIA CEO, Mr Jonan Kisakye, motivation of industry players will remain key on the agenda, explaining the idea behind the annual Insurance agents awards whose theme this year rotates around: Celebrating the role of an agent in the insurance cycle.

The Agent of the Year awards acknowledges the contributions that life agents make towards growing the insurance industry in Uganda.