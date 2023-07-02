Insurance player out to tackle trust issues in Ugandan market

As social media continues to be a popular platform for communication, insurance companies in Uganda are finding it challenging to overcome public distrust.

Scrolling through the various social media pages of these companies, one can't help but notice the numerous comments left by the public expressing their skepticism and mistrust of insurance products and companies in general.

For many Ugandans, insurance is often viewed as a scam or a waste of money. Some of the comments left on these pages include, "Insurance is just a way for companies to take our money," and "Insurance only benefits the rich, it's not for us common people” or even, “Insurance is just a scam.”

The lack of trust in insurance companies is not unique to Uganda, as it is a common issue in many other countries. In a study conducted by the Edelman Trust Barometer in 2021, it was found that only 53 percent of global respondents trust the insurance industry.

In Africa, the number is even lower, with only 44 percent. According to a survey conducted by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda in 2021, only 3.3 percent of the population had insurance coverage, with the majority of respondents citing a lack of trust as the primary reason for not purchasing insurance.

According to Mr Kaweesa Raymond, a financial analyst with ZED consults Uganda, the lack of trust in the Ugandan insurance market is due to three main factors: a lack of transparency, poor claims handling, and low awareness of insurance products. Insurance companies are perceived as being opaque about their products, services, and claims handling procedures.

“People think that the insurance companies do not pay claims which leads to lack of trust from the claimants hence hindering progress,” he observes.

It’s partly because of this distrust that some insurance companies such as ICEA LION Uganda invested in faster and more efficient claims processing systems that also provide regular updates to customers on the status of their claims.

The company says it ensures that all reported and deemed payable claims are paid on time as can was evidenced by its payment of over Shs50 billion in claims in 2022.

According to Mr Moses K. Mugalu, the marketing and communications lead at ICEA LION Uganda “Keeping promises, offering excellent customer service and ease of access to information must be a top priority to rebuild trust among Ugandans. ICEA LION has done this by providing a wide range of personalized products with simplified descriptions, clear explanations of policy terms and conditions, ensured that customers can easily access information about their policies and claims. This level of transparency and fairness has built trust and credibility with our customers.”

Further, he notes that “With ICEA LION Uganda, you don’t just sign up for policies and pay premiums. You're expertly informed about what you’re signing up for in the simplest of languages forms, we walk the journey with you till maturity and not only pay the claims but ensure they are paid within the promised 5 working days.”

According to him, the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in the level of investment in customer experience, technological advancement and the testimonials of its satisfied customers.