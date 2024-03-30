Traffic officers tipped on motor insurance

In a move to ensure prompt, fair and deserved compensation happens in an event of an accident, proper assessment of the situation is of utmost importance.

In this respect, by law, the role of Uganda Police traffic department, particularly in terms of the quality of the report pertaining to the accident, largely determines whether the compensation clause get triggered or ignored.

To ensure that everybody is on the same page, the Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) has been conducting what in a statement the association referred to as traffic induction course for cadet officers. This drill, organized by the Directorate of Traffic and Safety of Uganda Police Force at the CID Training School in Kibuli, has a bearing not only on the victims but also the insurance companies. Additionally, the reputation of the police in as far as its ability to perform its duty professionally will also be at stake.

For example, incomplete traffic police report after an accident reflects badly on the law enforcement institution. As a result, it either delays or suspend compensation. In some cases payout is made to underserving characters.



“The lecture was aimed at enhancing the police cadets’ knowledge and understanding of Motor Insurance to facilitate informed enforcement,” reads UIA statement in part.

This kind of insurance policy is aimed at protecting you, your vehicle and other motorists against liability in case there is an accident. It provides financial compensation to cover any injuries caused to people or their property.

In Uganda this falls under Third-party insurance, offering protection against damages to the third-party by the insured vehicle. It covers physical injuries, damages to the vehicle, damage to the property, and death. Third-party insurance does not provide any compensation, if the accident was caused due to drunken driving, recklessness of any sort or sheer irresponsibility.

The Non-Life Technical Assistant at UIA, Mr Gilbert Emojong, said: “education of the Directorate of Traffic and Safety of Uganda Police Force is a move in a right direction,” adding that, “enlightening the cadet officers on Motor Insurance will help insurance sector more understood and grow.”

He emphasized the critical role that the Traffic Police plays as a stakeholder in enforcing Motor Third Party insurance (MTP), a social protection policy for Ugandan passengers and pedestrians.

The ICEA Lion General’s Head of Sales Adrapi Stephen noted that acquiring of Motor Third Party Insurance can be virtually these days via MTP Platform.

During the lecture, Daisy Nantume from UgandaRe expounded on the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Yellow Card, explaining that it is an MTP version issued to foreign vehicles passing through Uganda from COMESA member-states hence covering individuals in case the insured vehicle is involved in an accident in a foreign land.