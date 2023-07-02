Why you need to secure your income in retirement 

For Lukiiya Nalwadda, retirement was always a looming concern. As a former secretary at the main library of Makerere University, she had worked tirelessly for 40 years, but she was always worried about what would happen when she eventually retired from her job.

She had a large family to take care of, including her husband who had been ailing for a while and required constant medical attention. With no reliable source of income after retirement, Lukiiya's future was uncertain.

Following the advice of her friends to save continuously, and the enviable benefit of being a part of a good employer with a retirement plan, Lukiiya had managed to accumulate a decent sum of savings over the years.

However, she was not sure how to go about keeping the money safe, while at the same time ensuring she has enough to meet the day-to-day cash requirements. With little knowledge of the financial markets, she was hesitant to make any investments that could potentially lead to losses.

Lukiiya is not alone in her situation. Every year, hundreds of Ugandans reach retirement age without a reliable monthly source of income after leaving their jobs. Many, like Lukiiya, are unsure about how to make the most of their savings and plan for their financial future.

According to the Annual Retirement Benefits 2021/22 by Uganda Retirements Benefits Authority (URBRA), only slightly more than three million (3.01 million) have retirement benefits arrangements, majority of whom are private formal sector workers covered under the Sector National Social Security Fund (NSSF), leaving the majority vulnerable to financial insecurity in their later years.

This is a worrying trend that can be attributed to the decline in traditional pension plans, longer life expectancy and inadequate savings, according to experts .

A typical annuity plan is a life insurance product that provides a guaranteed income stream for a specified period or the rest of one's life. In Uganda, annuity plans are becoming increasingly popular among people who want to secure their financial future in retirement. According to the Annual Insurance Market Report 2021, the insurance industry witnessed some moderate growth. Gross written premiums (GWP) grew at an annualized rate of 11.12 percent from Shs1,065 billion in 2020 to Shs1,184billion in 2021. Life insurance business on the other hand generated Shs 397.12 billion in GWP in 2021 (up from Shs 324.35 billion in 2020) representing a 22.44 percentage growth in premiums.

