4,000 girls to benefit from Shs6.2b technical skilling programme 

At least 4,000 girls will benefit from a €1.3m (Shs6.2b) five-year programme that seeks to equip youth with technical skills.

Ms Yohanna Dreher, the Jugend Ein welt, Austria programme manager, said in a statement that the programme will skill girls in a number of areas, among which include electrical and solar installations, agriculture and plumbing with the aim of preparing them for the job market.

“We encourage all stakeholders and interest groups with a commercial interest to strengthen this effort by widening the sphere of employment,” she said, noting that the Austria Development Corporation, through its partner Jugend Ein welt, will use facilities at some of the Don Bosco Vocational Training Institutes in both Uganda and Rwanda to achieve set objectives.

The programmes is funded by the Austria Development Corporation.

Ms Prossy Ogwang, the Salesians of Don Bosco, Uganda gender advisor, said the programme is a new phase that will see more women join particularly market driven areas such as solar installation, plumbing and agriculture.

“Undertaking these courses gives them a plus as it includes skilling, providing them with startup kits and setting up projects within vocational institutions where they are ,” he said.

The training is expected to contain the impact of lack of necessary and market required skills among youth in particular girls.

Fr Joseph Nguyeiv, the Bombo Don Bosco Vocational Training Centre in Luwero District, said the skilling project is an important aspect for young people since it will empower young girls to work in clean projects.