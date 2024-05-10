Businessman Diaz appointed new Adili group executive chairman

Businessman Chris Diaz has been appointed the new executive chairman of Kenya’s corporate advisory firm, Adili Group, doubling up as director of growth and new Markets for associate firms ALN Kenya and ALN Tanzania.

Mr Diaz is tasked with driving pan-African growth, elevating strategic vision, and enhancing client impact at the firms owing to his over 30 years of executive experience, the group's head of Business Development, Marketing, and Communication, Carlotta Dal Lago said.

Adili has an office in Uganda already and Diaz will be required to expand the business to the East African nation.

He has previously spearheaded transformations for leading organizations including Bidco Africa, where he served on the Board for 16 years, and Kenya Airways, where he led as Marketing Director and also worked closely with the SkyTeam alliance.

“With an extensive background in business growth strategies and leadership across Africa, Europe, and the MENA region, Diaz has delivered substantial commercial results and spearheaded transformations for leading organizations including Bidco Africa, where he served on the Board for 16 years, and Kenya Airways, where he led as Marketing Director and also worked closely with the SkyTeam alliance. As the Firms and Adili Group continue to build on their successes, Diaz’ appointment is a strategic step towards enhancing the delivery of integrated and relevant client services across multiple business lines. This strategic move aims to foster collaboration and embrace cutting-edge technology as a key enabler of efficient service delivery. By doing so, the Firms and Adili Group are better positioned to adapt swiftly to the evolving landscape of legal and strategic advisory services, demonstrating the ambition of home-grown African firms to lead the charge in reshaping client offerings across the globe,” Lago said.

Chris’ expertise in business leadership, market planning, and growth initiatives will be instrumental in helping clients navigate an increasingly complex business environment across borders with agility and efficiency.

As the firm’s director of Growth and New Markets, Chris will champion focused expansion efforts, reinforcing the dedication to pioneering innovative and market-leading strategies.

ALN board director and ALN Kenya senior partner, Karim Anjarwalla said Diaz’s experience and global perspective will be instrumental as “we continue to refine our strategy and approach to new markets. By merging legal expertise, technology, and scalable delivery capabilities, Chris will play a key role in fostering trust and delivering sustainable outcomes for our clients.”