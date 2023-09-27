Govt seeks to recruit substantive UCC executive director

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has finally advertised the position of executive director, in which Ms Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo has been acting since February 2020.

Ms Kaggwa had replaced Mr Godfrey Mutabazi, who exited the telecommunications sector regulator organisation after serving his last renewable five-year term.

He had been at the helm of UCC for 10 years.

In a notice published on Monday, UCC indicated that it was desirous of recruiting an executive director, who would lead the organisation in creating and executing a strategic plans, helping in formulation of policies and programmes as outlined by the Uganda Communications Act 2013.

Ms Kaggwa was by yesterday undecided on whether she would apply to feel a position that she has occupied in acting capacity for more than two years.

“Am considering whether I should apply or not,” she told Monitor in a brief interview.

The law grants powers to Minister of ICT to appoint an executive director for UCC, which is one of the autonomous entities under Ministry of ICT.

The appointment is a five-year, term, which is renewable only once.

It was not immediately clear why government had decided to advertise the position, given that for the two years she has served in acting capacity, Ms Kaggwa had helped in enhancing ICT security by reducing fraudulent domains, promoting e-services, and arbitrating corporate disputes in the sector.

ICT permanent secretary Aminah Zawedde had not responded to our inquires by press time.

The position requires successful candidates to hold a Master’s degree in economics, law, finance, management, public and administration, or any related fields.

It also requires the holder to have 15 years of strategic experience in management, government, regulatory, policy, and development, in addition to five years of experience in senior management roles within senior corporate environments.