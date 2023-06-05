Jumia seeks to expand services into rural Uganda 

Jumia has said it will, under its inaugural Expansion Project Report, leverage on its offline sales model, known as Jforce, to expand beyond Kampala into rural Uganda.

Speaking at celebrations to mark 11 years of the e-commerce company in Uganda in Ntinda, Kampala, Mr Vinod Goel, the Jumia chief executive officer, said the Expansion Project Report outlines the company’s strategy to extend its reach beyond Kampala as a way of unplugging Ugandans in rural areas.

“Uganda, with its unique population distribution and demographics, presents a significant opportunity for e-commerce growth. The rural consumer, who often faces challenges in accessing quality products at competitive prices, is at the heart of this opportunity,” he said, noting Jumia and its partners were excited to embark on a transformative mission that will change the face of shopping and goods delivery in Uganda.

Jforce is the offline sales arm of Jumia Africa, which operates through a community of salesmen and women, who place orders on behalf of others to earn a commissions.

However, Mr Goel did not indicate when this will be achieved and details of the report are yet to be published.