Kerry Group opens Shs21b food processing subsidiary

International food processing company Kerry Group has expanded its operations in sub-Saharan Africa, opening a $5m (Shs21.2b) manufacturing plant in Uganda.

The plant, Kerry said early this week, will largely focus on taste and nutrition flavour production.

It is largely known for the production of flavours, lipids, enzymes, fermented ingredients, protein fractions, probiotics, bio-actives, bio preservatives, metabolites, and other nutritional and functional ingredients in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. Last year it expanded into Kenya, before venturing into Uganda.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala, Mr Peter Dillane, the Kerry Group Africa, and the Middle East vice president, said they will utilise Uganda’s arable land to facilitate food processing operations as well as work with agricultural groups, government and other private sector partners to establish consistent quality and ensure stable prices for farmers and the market.

The company also seeks to increase Uganda’s capacity in the manufacture and supply of ingredients for the food industry.

Prior to entering Uganda, Kerry Group, which is based in Ireland, had informed shareholders that it had witnessed a disruption in the demand landscape in 2023, which was caused by several significant market factors such as customer destocking and the influence of recent inflation on consumers’ purchasing patterns.

However, despite the challenges, the company recorded a 1.1 percent increase in taste and nutrition revenues to €6.98b (Shs29.6 trillion), but was offset by a 3.4 percent in currency exchange rates losses and a 4.8 percent net effect of selling off some of its assets.

The company has in the last few year invested in numerous countries, which have suffered numerous currency depreciations, including Kenya, Tanzania, and DR Congo.

“Kerry is global. It has footprints in North America, Europe, Asia, and is now starting to develop its footprint in greater Africa. The company will give a huge importance to Uganda, not just in production, but also in terms of science and technology transfer,” said Mr Kevin Colgan, the Ambassador of Ireland to Uganda and Rwanda.

Uganda continues to attract foreign direct investment with Uganda Manufacturers Association executive director Ezra Muhumuza, saying that the country’s geographic location, along with its ability to produce a wide range of agricultural produce, has made it a prime candidate for multinational agro-processing companies.

