Politics failing improvement of transport systems - study  

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

  • Inter-government disputes and limited support from the Presidency, according to a study by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung are failing the creation of a structured transport system.

Inter-government disputes, politics and the limited support from the Presidency is failing the establishment of a structured transport system, according to a study by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung. 
The study titled: The political economy of public transport in greater Kampala notes that inter-ministerial disputes, particularly between ministries competing to host Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Authority, KCCA and certain ministries such as Ministry of Works and Transport, is among the 15 ‘spoilers’ that threaten reform efforts in in Uganda’s urban transport system. 
The study, which also notes that Kampala is ill-designed for the onslaught of rapid urbanisation, also highlights the lack of support from the Presidency in establishing projects such as Bus Rapid Transit, which is a core project under the National Development Plan, as a key challenge to improving public transport in Kampala. 
 
“Limited support from the Presidency and Ministry of Finance is thought to be central to the stalling of plans for [Bus Rapid Transit] and a general failure to get large initiatives off the ground,” the study says, noting that uncoordinated planning and institutional silos are major spoilers of public transport improvement in Greater Kampala. 
Such failures and disputes, the study notes, have made it almost impossible for the people leaving and working within Greater Kampala to get a reliable transport system, which makes working within Kampala a nightmare. 
Kampala currently, according to the study, has a day time population of four million people, which reduces to 1.5 during the night. 
The rapid growth in population has come with a number of challenges with congestion and traffic jams becoming a major concern for many people within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area. 

