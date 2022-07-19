Revitalize Uganda airlines – Speaker Among tells new CEO

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged the new chief executive officer of Uganda Airlines, Jennifer Bamuturaki to reorganize and revitalize the national carrier into a profitable venture that will benefit all tax payers in the country.

‘’The airline was revived using tax payers’ money. We expect you to come up with a strategic plan that will meet the vision of making national carrier a world-class airline that will compete favorably and profitably with other airlines,’’ Ms Among made the call during a meeting with Ms Bamururaki Tuesday morning at Parliament. The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Ms Among further stressed the need for improved customer care which she said would attract new clients.

‘’A customer’s only point of distinction with any airlines may be the level of customer service provided to them. Improving it can lead to happier customers, better travel experiences, and improved service ratings,’’she added.

Ms Bamuturaki on the other hand urged Ugandans to support “our very own airlines” in order to be able to compete favorably and realize good returns on investment.

‘’We need a lot of local support in order compete favorably in the already liberalized sector,’’ she said.

Ms Bamuturaki was early this month appointed as substantive CEO for the national carrier, replacing Mr Cornwell Muleya who was sacked early this year.