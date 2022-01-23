Prime

How will Uganda Airlines rise above the current management woes? 

Uganda Airlines Bombardier aircraft soon after they were delivered at Entebbe airport in 2019. PHOTO | FILE

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • Insiders say the fights have seen the ministry of Works officials face off with the office of the Attorney General and other struggles that have pitted the board of directors against the management, managers against each other, the ministry against the board and the management against a media consultancy firm, Abbavater Group, writes Isaac Mufumba.

On Wednesday, shareholders of Uganda Airlines moved to draw a line under the seven months investigation into allegations of corruption and abuse of office that had been brought up against the suspended board of directors of the airlines, headed by Mr Pereza Ahabwe.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.