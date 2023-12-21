Speculators buy land near proposed nuclear sites

Speculators have allegedly started buying land in Buyende District in anticipation of compensation from the proposed nuclear power site in the district.

Government identified Buyende as one of the eight sites for the construction of a 2,000 MW Nuclear Power Project for the introduction of nuclear power in Uganda’s electricity generation mix after pre-feasibility studies in 2019.

Upon clearance by the Atomic Energy Agency to proceed with phase one of its 2031 nuclear power ambitions, Uganda is now engaging on the social and environmental impact of the project with Buyende district, one of the focus areas according to a report.

The report dubbed: “Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) of Uganda’s Nuclear Power Programme,” points out Buyende nuclear power plant site as most favourable for further evaluation.



However, this good news according to the Buyende district LC V chairman, Mr Michael Kanaku has swayed speculators who have reportedly started buying land from the locals in Buyende, anticipating that it is in proximity to the nuclear project area, so they will get huge compensation.

Buyende district, based on this report, has been considered for its geographical, topological, and hydrological conditions and recommends that it should be considered for further evaluation.