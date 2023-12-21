UETCL inks Shs357b deal to upgrade substations

Rising electricity demand has pushed Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) to upgrade transmission lines in the greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

Currently, some suburbs in Najjera, Kiira, Buwaate, Kungu and Bulindo are facing intermittent power blackouts due to a rise in electricity consumption on the back of growing populations.

UETCL reveals that come 2025, power black outs will be a thing of the past as the Kampala Metropolitan area will undergo a power infrastructure upgrade that is expected to reduce load shedding and ease electricity access for more consumers.

The electricity transmission company received a Shs357 billion (Japanese Yen 13,659,000,000) credit line from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to implement this.

To avert this dilemma, Mr Joshua Karamagi, the chief executive officer at UETCL, reveals that UETCL signed an agreement with the consortium of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and China machinery engineering corporation, in August for the Kampala metropolitan transmission system improvement project, which will include the construction of new substations, and transmission lines and increase the capacity of existing ones and to cater for growing electricity demand in the Kampala metropolitan area.

Mr Karamagi notes that the two-year project will completed in 2025 and this will be followed by a two year Defects Liability Period.

According to officials, the necessary procedures are being followed to ensure project affected persons are catered for.