Ugandan security firm meets international requirements, confirmed as affiliate member

A Uganda security firm - Pinnacle Security - has been confirmed by the International Code of Conduct as an affiliate member.

The confirmation comes on the back of outstanding service offering and commitment to fully implement human rights and humanitarian principles and standards required under the Code.

The Code requires members to provide assurance that they will at all time fall procedures and practices.

In a statement Thursday, Pinnacle indicated it was fully committed to guidelines provided under the International Code of Conduct.

The International Code of Conduct is a multi-stakeholder initiative formed in 2013 to ensure that providers of private security services respect human rights and humanitarian law.

It also provides governance and oversight mechanisms for private security service providers.



The confirmation means that Pinnacle will be accountable to the respect of human rights and fulfilment of humanitarian responsibilities towards those affected by their business activities such as personnel, clients, suppliers, shareholders, and the population.

Affiliated members are also required to recognise the importance of respecting the various cultures encountered in the course of duty, as well respecting individuals that they come in contact with as a result of security related activities.

The membership offers Pinnacle an opportunity to be contracted by humanitarian organisations, which conduct a lot of due diligence when contracting private security firms.

Other security firms in East Africa that are International Code of Conduct members include SGA and BM Security in Kenya, GardaWorld and Salama Fikira in Tanzania.