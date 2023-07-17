USE investor data was exposed to hackers, investigation finds  

An investigations by the Personal Data Protection Office, a government unit established as an independent office under the National Information Technology Authority, Uganda, has indicated that unauthorised people accessed personal data of thousands of investors at the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) for at least 12 days in June last year.

The investigation, which pins USE and its technology partner Soft Edge for negligence in handling personal data of clients leading to exposure to unauthorised third parties, followed an exposé, in which this publication had published a story after it was alerted to a possible data breach on USE servers in the US .

Ms Stella Alibateese, the Personal Data Protection Office director led the year-long investigation.



“After reviewing the documents shared and interviewing representatives from USE and Soft Edge, it was determined that the breach occurred on the infrastructure of Soft Edge due to an incorrectly configured firewall … this created an open port, from which personal data was exposed for a period of about 12 days,” the report, titled security data breach at USE, reads in part in part, noting that the data which was accessed included National Identification Numbers (NINs), names, dates of birth, emails, physical addresses and telephone numbers of investors.

However, an investigation by this reporter had earlier indicated that other personal details such as passwords, usernames, plaintext credentials, access tokens and bank had also been exposed to unauthorised third party access for weeks.

The breach, Ms Alibateese indicated, was deserving of prosecution on the part of USE, Soft Edge and their accountable representatives, noting that the two entities had “failed to notice the continuous exposure of personal data for 12 days until it was publicised”.

Details of the investigation indicated that the Personal Data Protection Office had first received a notification of the breach through a June 18, 2022 complaint by Unwanted Witness, a civil society organisation, two days after Monitor had highlighted the same in a June 16, 2022 story.

The breach had resulted from an incorrectly configured firewall on the audit logging server created to track all actions during an upgrade of USE’s Know Your Customer system.

The investigation also found that USE had failed to fulfill its duty as a data collector when it failed to ensure that Soft Edge complied with its policies to protect individuals’ personal data.