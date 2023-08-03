Value of govt bonds increase by Shs5.8 trillion

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has revealed that the value of government bonds traded on the secondary market significantly increased in the second quarter of 2023, reaching Shs15.3 trillion from Shs9.5 trillion in the previous quarter ended March.

The increase was due to a rise in the appetite for safer investments, amid rising volatilities in the equity markets.

The CMA Quarterly Bulletin noted that average monthly turnover also grew to Shs5.1 trillion compared to Shs3.2 trillion in the previous quarter.

“Government bond turnover ratio for the first quarter of 2023 rose to 53 percent from 35 percent … due to, among other things, increased investor appetite for government securities,” the report reads in part.

However, CMA noted that on an annualized basis, government bonds turnover on the secondary market experienced a decline of 5.1 percent during the review period, amounting to Shs15.3 trillion compared to Shs16.2 trillion in the second quarter of 2022.

The report also indicated that during the second quarter of 2023, Bank of Uganda issued a total of Shs2.4 trillion in treasury bills and bonds, which was 25 percent lower compared to the Shs3.2 trillion raised in the first quarter, resulting from government’s strategy to modify deficit financing by reducing domestic debt and opting for more cost-effective foreign currency financing.

In terms of interest rates, CMA noted that in the primary market, the yields on the 10-year Treasury Bond rose to 15.8 percent during the period, compared to an average of 15.2 percent in the previous quarter ended March 2023.