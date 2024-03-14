Women founded businesses to showcase innovations in Jinja    

More than 300 businesses are expected to showcase their entrepreneurship skills and business innovations at the 2024 Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) Women’s Day Katale due to start tomorrow.

The Katale, which loosely translates to the market, draws businesses, majority being women founded or women-led, to showcase their innovation and entrepreneurship. It is expected to run until Sunday at the Dam Waters Rugby Ground in Jinja.

Speaking ahead of the event in Jinja City yesterday, Mr Apollo Muyanja Mbazzira, the PSFU lead firms structure project director, said in a statement that more than 250 businesses have so far been shortlisted, noting that it is an opportunity for women to learn, grow and prosper in business.

This is the third edition of the Katale. The first and second editions were held in Luweero and Kampala in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Katale is aligned with International Women’s Day celebrations, acknowledging the significant contributions and potential of women and girls in entrepreneurship.

Ms Fazila Kawuma, the Jinja City deputy mayor, said women should seize every opportunity, especially those resulting from the Katale, to boost their businesses.

“This is crucial for our economic development, considering our region has had persistent challenges of poverty,” she said, noting that women possess the capacity to engage in various economic endeavors and improve our financial status by leveraging their planning abilities and innovative ideas to form groups to benefit from such programmes.

It serves as a platform for youth to network, connect with potential customers, and expand their customer base.