Nalubega making imperfect art perfect

Aisha Nalubega of the ‘Imperfect Art’ fame works on her vases in Entebbe. Photo / Isaac SSejjombwe 

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

  • Aisha Nalubega is an “Artpreneur” who put to work her ceative minds during the coronavirus lockdown. She runs Imperfect Art in Entebbe for living. As she told us, passion led her and the rest is history as she embarks on a journey of financina independence.

Aisha Nalubega was living a comfortable life. She was making ends meet at Imperial Group of Hotels and Fairway Hotel and Spa where she worked for six years as a receptionist, cashier and reservationist. But then Covid-19 came. She lost her job at the hotel as she was one of the people laid off due to the pandemic as companies were struggling to stay afloat with a limited number of employees.

