Businesses you can do at home

With thoughtful consideration, you can de-clutter that extra space in your home and turn that space into a vibrant business.

If you have not yet settled on a viable business concept, here are some inspiring ideas for to explore.

Crocheting

Whereas a crocheting business may not require a lot of space to operate, if you are running a crocheting entity that involves selling your products, you may need some additional space for storing materials, finished items, packaging supplies, and possibly a workspace for fulfilling orders.

Ms Nabalisa Janet, the owner of Crystal Crochets, operates from her home in Kawanda, a Kampala suburb. PHOTO/RICHARD LUYOMBYA

This is what Ms Nabalisa Janet, an artisan specializing in crocheting is doing. She meticulously handcrafts exquisite handbags for women. Her business, Crystal Crochets, operates from her home in Kawanda, a Kampala suburb.

With four years of experience in crocheting, this skill and venture were born out of necessity when formal employment proved elusive after graduation.

Given the ease with which daily household chores can intertwine with managing a home-based business, Ms Nabalisa has discovered a solution.

“I have a schedule for both housework and my business, she says, adding: ‘’My day begins at 5:30 am, when I prepare my child for school, and then attend to household chores until 8 a.m. At 10:30 a.m, I begin making bags until 3 p.m,” she says.

After lunch, she dedicates the rest of the day - from 4 p.m to 8p.m to managing her social media pages.

Prices for Ms Nabalisa’s bags begin at Shs75,000. In a week, she receives between 6 to 10 orders, making an average of Shs450,000 to Shs750,000.

Restaurant

Restaurant businesses typically require substantial space, such as a large garage or a well-situated compound, to accommodate the numerous equipment needed. Fortunately, Ms Juliet Nalukwago has such a space she has utilised for her restaurant business.

After staying without a job for three years since graduation, she opened up a small eatery back home in Bulindo, Kira Municipality.

Six years later, Juna Foods Restaurant, her business name, has since expanded into a bigger restaurant, still located at home but with a wider menu -away from takeaways to eat-ins.

“When I count my investments and profits, it motivates me to continue,” Ms Nalukwago who generates a profit of Shs150,000 on average per day, says.

For Ms Nalukwago, her home business has addressed the dilemma of entrusting her children to the care of a house help, a challenge encountered by many in office jobs.

“When you work from home, there is room to keep an eye on the children and the entire family,” she explains.

Web developer

This is another popular business commonly conducted from home. While web development, much like many other online ventures, may not demand large amounts of space, it requires a conducive environment for concentration given the nature of work.

Mr Sam Paul Omwony, a web developer works at home. PHOTO/FILE

A small area for walk-in clients who may need an in-person review of their projects before the final draft is essential.

Mr Sam Paul Omwony is running a similar setting in Bweyogerere, Kirinya. He offers tailored website solutions to enhance their visibility and accessibility in the digital sphere, under Pantheon Tech Solutions.

“I have been in this business for over two years, and I was inspired by the flexibility to set my schedules and work at my own pace,” Mr Omwony who earns a minimum of Shs1.4m from every project says.

He establishes clear boundaries between work and personal life, scheduling dedicated work hours, allocating time for relaxation, and pursuing personal interests outside of work.

Rise of home businesses

While home businesses have been around for some time, they have recently gained significant attention, particularly with the onset of Covid-19. In addition, advancements in technology have catalysed the proliferation of various home business ideas.

Gladly, all responders highlighted the importance of utilising social media as their primary marketing tool.

For example, Ms Nabalisa posts at least four videos on TikTok every day, while Mr Omwony is leveraging social media platforms to showcase his past work through an online portfolio.

Some of the other home-based business opportunities that are feasible when you have ample space include gardening, poultry farming, tailoring, homeschooling, and confectionery production. With dedication, a home business can yield significant success due to the limited operational costs involved.

Business coach and marketing consultant, Mr Ronald Mayanja Omugalanda emphasises that aside from possessing the necessary skill set, it is crucial to minimise disruptions, particularly those caused by children, which can affect your work.

He adds, “Have a market for your products by raising awareness and utilising technology to promote your offerings, as not everyone has access to your home.”

Gladly, all responders were unanimous in highlighting the importance of utilising social media as their primary marketing tool.

For example, Ms Nabalisa posts at least four videos on TikTok every day, while Mr Omwony is leveraging social media platforms to showcase his past work through an online portfolio.

Another crucial aspect, as pointed out by Mr Mayanja, is the production of high-quality work since you will not always have the chance to rectify it, in addition to establishing a strong personal brand.

“Even though it is a home-based business, you can still present yourself as a professional company through effective branding. Typically, customers are more inclined to purchase from individuals they trust before considering the products or services being offered,” he explains.

Just like any other venture, businesses also require establishing standard operating procedures for effective management of a home business.

For example, he says, “If you are baking cakes, it is crucial to measure out each ingredient precisely, without assuming that no one is watching.”

For those who prioritise deliveries as a marketing strategy, it is imperative to uphold your promises, particularly when it comes to timely delivery.

Finally, networking presents a challenge for home businesses since they operate from residential settings.

Individuals involved in home businesses should make an effort to attend community gatherings such as church events, sports gatherings, and rotary meetings to network and raise awareness about their ventures, garnering support from the community, according to Mr Mayanja.