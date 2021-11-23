Prime

Govt needs to make online shopping affordable - Jumia  

Whereas Ron Kawamara agrees that there has been some good growth in the online shopping space, more is still needed. PHOTO | File 

By  Paul Murungi

What you need to know:

Covid-19 has forced many to change the way they shop. There’s a strong shift to online shopping as people get confined by lockdowns, and then many continue to work from home. There has been other shift towards digital consumption with shoppers keen on where to find the best price.  Paul Murungi caught up with Ron Kawamara, the Jumia chief executive officer to talk about the surge and what it means for consumers and the future of businesses.

How are the trends like in terms of online shopping trends? Has anything changed due to a slump in the economy?

